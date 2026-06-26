Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Guardians On June 26

Raleigh is hitting for a .168 BA, .261 OBP and .319 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 18 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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