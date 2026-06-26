Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Guardians On June 26
Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Raleigh is hitting for a .168 BA, .261 OBP and .319 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 18 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.