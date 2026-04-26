Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Cardinals On April 26

Raleigh is hitting for a .202 BA, .290 OBP and .376 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 11 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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