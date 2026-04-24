FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Cardinals On April 24

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .198 BA, .281 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 10 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Andre Pallante (2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News