Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Cardinals On April 24

Raleigh is hitting for a .198 BA, .281 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 10 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Andre Pallante (2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

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