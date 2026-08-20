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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Brewers On Aug. 20

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .156 BA, .271 OBP and .296 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 27 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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