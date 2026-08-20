Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Brewers On Aug. 20

Raleigh is hitting for a .156 BA, .271 OBP and .296 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 27 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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