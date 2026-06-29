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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Angels On June 29

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .268 OBP and .310 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 20 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ryan Johnson (1-2 with an 8.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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