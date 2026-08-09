Cade Povich And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 9
Cade Povich will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Povich has -113 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Povich is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing seven hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.