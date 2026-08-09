FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles

Cade Povich

Baltimore Orioles • #37 RP

Cade Povich And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 9

Cade Povich will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Povich has -113 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Povich is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Povich

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News