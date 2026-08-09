Cade Povich And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 9

Povich is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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