FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cade Horton
Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton

Chicago Cubs • #22 SP

Cade Horton And Cubs Face Nationals On March 28

Cade Horton will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Horton has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Horton went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Horton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News