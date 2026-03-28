Cade Horton And Cubs Face Nationals On March 28
Cade Horton will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Horton has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Horton went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.