Cade Horton And Cubs Face Nationals On March 28

Horton went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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