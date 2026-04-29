Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On April 29

Cavalli is 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.