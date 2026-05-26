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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Play Guardians On May 26

Cade Cavalli will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cavalli is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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