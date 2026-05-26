Cade Cavalli And Nationals Play Guardians On May 26

Cavalli is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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