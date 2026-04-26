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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face White Sox On April 26

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Abrams has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .277 BA, .395 OBP and .532 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (13th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Bryan Hudson (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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