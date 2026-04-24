C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face White Sox On April 24

Abrams is hitting for a .292 BA, .413 OBP and .562 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (10th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan Hudson starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

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