C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Red Sox On June 30

Abrams is hitting for a .275 BA, .357 OBP and .507 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 51 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 59 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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