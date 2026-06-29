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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Red Sox On June 29

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abrams has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .275 BA, .358 OBP and .507 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 51 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs (6th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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