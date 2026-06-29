C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Red Sox On June 29

Abrams is hitting for a .275 BA, .358 OBP and .507 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 51 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs (6th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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