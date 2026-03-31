C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Phillies On March 31

Abrams had a .257 BA, .315 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 92 runs. In 635 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 60 runs. Abrams recorded 31 steals on 34 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

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