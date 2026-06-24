C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On June 24

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .366 OBP and .530 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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