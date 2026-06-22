C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 22

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .367 OBP and .534 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

The Phillies have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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