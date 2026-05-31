C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Padres On May 31

Abrams is hitting for a .290 BA, .390 OBP and .538 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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