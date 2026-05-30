C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Padres On May 30

Abrams is hitting for a .291 BA, .392 OBP and .544 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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