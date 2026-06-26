C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Orioles On June 26

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .369 OBP and .528 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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