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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Mets On April 30

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Abrams has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .394 OBP and .524 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (12th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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