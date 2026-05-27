C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Guardians On May 27

Abrams is hitting for a .289 BA, .381 OBP and .542 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (7-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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