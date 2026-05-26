C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Guardians On May 26

Abrams is hitting for a .288 BA, .379 OBP and .545 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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