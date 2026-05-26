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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Guardians On May 26

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Abrams has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .288 BA, .379 OBP and .545 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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