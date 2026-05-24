C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Braves On May 24

Abrams is hitting for a .293 BA, .384 OBP and .545 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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