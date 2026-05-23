C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Braves On May 23

Abrams is hitting for a .299 BA, .391 OBP and .556 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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