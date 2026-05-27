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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On May 27

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .258 BA, .319 OBP and .567 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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