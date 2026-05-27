Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On May 27

Buxton is hitting for a .258 BA, .319 OBP and .567 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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