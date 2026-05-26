Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On May 26

Buxton is hitting for a .263 BA, .322 OBP and .579 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (2-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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