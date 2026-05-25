Byron Buxton And Twins Play White Sox On May 25

Buxton is hitting for a .262 BA, .319 OBP and .578 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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