Byron Buxton And Twins Play Royals On March 30

Buxton had a .264 BA, .327 OBP and .551 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .878, which ranked 9th in MLB, and he scored 97 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 83 runs. Buxton recorded 24 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kris Bubic will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

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