Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rockies On June 26

Buxton is hitting for a .270 BA, .327 OBP and .585 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 41 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

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