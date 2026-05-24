Byron Buxton And Twins Play Red Sox On May 24

Buxton is hitting for a .262 BA, .319 OBP and .578 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (5-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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