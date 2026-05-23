Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Red Sox On May 23

Buxton is hitting for a .264 BA, .322 OBP and .588 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Jovani Moran (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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