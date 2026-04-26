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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .229 BA, .287 OBP and .429 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 19 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rays.

Griffin Jax takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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