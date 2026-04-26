Byron Buxton And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Buxton is hitting for a .229 BA, .287 OBP and .429 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 19 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rays.

Griffin Jax takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.

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