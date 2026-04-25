Byron Buxton And Twins Play Rays On April 25

Buxton is hitting for a .218 BA, .279 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 19 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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