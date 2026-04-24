Byron Buxton And Twins Play Rays On April 24

Buxton is hitting for a .229 BA, .292 OBP and .448 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 19 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Mets.

Drew Rasmussen (1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.