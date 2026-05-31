Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Pirates On May 31

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .323 OBP and .563 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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