Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On March 26
Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Buxton has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Buxton had a .264 BA, .327 OBP and .551 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .878, which ranked 9th in MLB, and he scored 97 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 83 runs. Buxton recorded 24 steals on 24 attempts.
Trevor Rogers starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.