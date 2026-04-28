Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Mariners On April 28

Buxton is hitting for a .229 BA, .292 OBP and .450 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 20 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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