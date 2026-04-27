Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Mariners On April 27

Buxton is hitting for a .229 BA, .287 OBP and .429 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 19 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in seven runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.