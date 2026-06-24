Byron Buxton And Twins Play Dodgers On June 24

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .332 OBP and .595 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 41 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani (7-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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