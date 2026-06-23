Byron Buxton And Twins Face Dodgers On June 23

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .333 OBP and .596 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 41 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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