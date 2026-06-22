Byron Buxton And Twins Face Dodgers On June 22

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .334 OBP and .591 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.