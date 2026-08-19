FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Braves On Aug. 19

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Atlanta Braves at Target Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .259 BA, .322 OBP and .530 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 59 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

The Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News