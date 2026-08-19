Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Braves On Aug. 19

Buxton is hitting for a .259 BA, .322 OBP and .530 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 59 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

The Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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