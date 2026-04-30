Byron Buxton And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 30

Buxton is hitting for a .235 BA, .292 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 21 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Kevin Gausman (2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.