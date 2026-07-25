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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Play Athletics On July 25

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will face the Athletics at Target Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .272 BA, .330 OBP and .563 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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