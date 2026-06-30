Byron Buxton And Twins Play Astros On June 30

Buxton is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .573 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Mike Burrows (3-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.48 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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