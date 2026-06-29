Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Astros On June 29

Buxton is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .573 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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