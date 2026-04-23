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Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler

Pittsburgh Pirates • #36 SP

Bubba Chandler And Pirates Take On Rangers On April 23

Bubba Chandler will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Chandler has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Chandler is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bubba Chandler

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