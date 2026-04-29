Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 29

Chandler is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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