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Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler

Pittsburgh Pirates • #36 SP

Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 29

Bubba Chandler will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Chandler has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chandler is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bubba Chandler

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