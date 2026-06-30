Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Pirates On June 30

Stott is hitting for a .236 BA, .297 OBP and .389 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 31 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Stott has recorded 16 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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