FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Pirates On June 30

Bryson Stott and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stott has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .236 BA, .297 OBP and .389 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 31 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Stott has recorded 16 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News