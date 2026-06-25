Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Nationals On June 25

Stott is hitting for a .241 BA, .297 OBP and .405 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 30 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Stott has recorded 15 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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