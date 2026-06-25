FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Nationals On June 25

Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Stott has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .241 BA, .297 OBP and .405 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 30 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Stott has recorded 15 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News